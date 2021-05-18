Burlington mayor addresses unmasking anxiety

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayor Miro Weinberger is hoping you spend some of your summer in Burlington.

At a town hall-like meeting Tuesday, the mayor spoke about the summer season and how he hopes the City Council will lift the mask mandate at its next meeting.

Weinberger also stressed just how safe it is to be outside again, even at big events.

He points to Chittenden County’s vaccine rate-- one of the highest in the country.

“As we start off this Burlington summer, unlike last year, there are going to be lots of opportunities again to enjoy the waterfront, the downtown and the great public spaces,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Coming up soon this summer, Burlingtonians can look forward to things like the Discover Jazz Festival and a Juneteenth celebration.

