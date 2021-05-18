Could a vaccine-sharing plan get the US-Canada border reopened?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are going on 15 months of a closed U.S.-Canada border and officials expect another extension of the closure order on May 21. But now North Country leaders have a new idea to try to speed up the process.

The closure has taken a toll on businesses, county economics and loved ones are still being kept apart. And it’s not just in our region, it’s all across the country.

Tuesday, New York Assemblyman Billy Jones called on the state to step up and share our vaccine with our neighbors and friends to the north to get things moving.

The closed northern border continues to leave businesses uncertain when they can prepare for customers.

Neil Fesette owns Plattsburgh RV Park. He says 65% of his seasonal business is Canadians.

“It’s a huge impact on our businesses but when these folks come they don’t stay at our campgrounds. The economic impact to the community is huge,” Fesette said.

Cross-border property owners are unable to access their property, like their parked RVs and boats at area marinas. Loved ones are left separated.

“Canadian American families, they need to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Tracy Simmons of Morrisonville, who can’t see her family members in Canada.

The last 15 months have been anything but a light for Simmons and her family. Not when her 83-year-old mom had COVID, not when her mom had to deal with an extended stay in the hospital from complications and not when her mother’s lung cancer took a turn for the worse.

“My mother was a very giving woman, so I wanted to give back to her, and I was not able to do this. I wanted to be there to help my mother in her last days of life and I missed that opportunity,” Simmons said.

She was able to make the funeral but her story bears a resemblance to those of many U.S.-Canadian families.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says there is only one way to get the border back open.

“What can you do? Get vaccinated. Get your family vaccinated,” Douglas said.

To put things in perspective, Quebec has a population of 8.4 million people; 4.6 million have received at least dose one. But when it comes to being fully vaccinated, the number drops to 260,000.

Assemblyman Billy Jones is calling on the state to start vaccinating Canadian essential workers who cross the border into New York for work.

“CDC has already said this is allowable,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

Jones says local health organizations are on board but can’t move forward without the state’s approval.

“The conversations are happening informally but those conversations show this is very doable,” Douglas said.

Jones hopes to go beyond essential Canadian workers and start to vaccinate Canadian travelers, like property owners or people with families across the line.

CTV News in Canada reports the Canadian government has given the approval to cross the border for a shot, as long as there are no other stops and the person getting the shot comes directly back to Canada.

I reached out to the state on where it stands with sharing the vaccine internationally. The response was confusing, saying nonresidents who are essential workers in New York are eligible for a shot. I reached out for clarification to see if non-U.S. citizens are included but had not yet heard back when this story was published.

