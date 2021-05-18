CVU hosts vaccine clinic on campus Tuesday

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg is using its facilities again on Tuesday as a vaccination clinic, including for those 12 to 15 years old.

“The logistical planning on our side, it’s not a lot,” said Champlain Valley Union High School Principal Adam Bunting.

With a new age bracket eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, CVU felt it was time for another clinic. Bunting is excited for the school’s third clinic run by the Vermont National Guard.

“The National Guard is a good example of that. and on the first day, I was like, ‘OK, what can I do, how can I help you?’ And they were like, ‘Don’t worry, we got it,’” said Bunting.

The clinic is open to everyone by appointment. Bunting says the process is simple and one they’ve done before. He also said it means the community is headed in the right direction.

“It opens things up for us to get back to a mode of education that we know works,” he said.

Dan Shepardson, the activities director at CVU, says clinics like this showcase the school as a community hub.

“Schools are supposed to be an essential and central part of any community,” he said.

“Doing this in a school setting really shows kids that this is a community effort to keep us safe,” said Dr. Leah Costello with Timber Lane Pediatrics in South Burlington. “Offering this at the school, where the kids are is just one of the best ways to leverage population health in terms of meeting people where they are at, offering the vaccine on the time schedule that works for them so we can get people vaccinated as quickly as possible now that people 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine.”

Costello says vaccinations have been and will be a group effort. She says in this younger age bracket, education is key.

“Looking at adolescent health care, this is an excellent opportunity to involve your child in the discussion about what we feel is safe and effective both at home and in the educational setting,” she said.

Costello also says if you have any questions about the vaccine in the 12-15 age bracket, one of the first things you should do is reach out to your pediatrician.

CVU says it’s exciting to be able to offer this to their community.

“Excitement and enthusiasm for this, teachers, students, administrators, I think we are all on the same page,” said Bunting.

Tuesday’s clinic runs from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. When scheduling an appointment, parents will have to add their child as a dependent. This way, they are giving consent and won’t be required to accompany their child to the clinic.

