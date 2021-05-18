Advertisement

Developers eye old jail for new affordable housing

Private developers want to turn a former jail in St. Johnsbury into a nine-unit housing complex.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - How would you like to live in a former jail?

Private developers want to turn a former jail in St. Johnsbury into a nine-unit housing complex called the Cherry Street Hotel.

The building hasn’t housed inmates since the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility opened in 1982, but it was used as transitional housing for women just last year.

St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead says the town welcomes the proposal as there is a need for affordable housing.

“Just seeing some of these older buildings being brought back to life and seeing investment made into our housing stock has really been a goal of ours for at least the past 10 years here in St. Johnsbury,” Whitehead said.

The Cherry Street project is expected to go before the town’s Development Review Board later this month.

