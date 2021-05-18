Forest fire in Killington almost out

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A forest fire that started burning in Killington over the weekend is almost out.

The town’s forest fire warden says the Killington Fire Department secured the fire near River Road and Route 4 as best they could on Saturday.

Crews returned Sunday with about 10 neighboring fire departments and nearly 100 people fighting the blaze.

Killington Forest Fire Warden Tom Rock says the fire spread about 26 acres.

No one was injured and there is no damage to nearby buildings.

Rock expects all the hot spots should be out within the next three to five days, especially with some rain.

“Now, we are just monitoring,” Rock said. “There’s a couple minor hot spots up there that are in the contained area, so there really is no concern about it spreading. And it is pretty much out at this time.”

Property owners burning brush without a permit started the fire. Rock says because of the winds and dry weather, the fire spread rapidly. It is believed the fire only damaged their property.

Related Story:

Crews battle brush fires in our region

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.