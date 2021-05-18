Advertisement

Forest fire in Killington almost out

A forest fire that started burning in Killington over the weekend is almost out.
A forest fire that started burning in Killington over the weekend is almost out.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A forest fire that started burning in Killington over the weekend is almost out.

The town’s forest fire warden says the Killington Fire Department secured the fire near River Road and Route 4 as best they could on Saturday.

Crews returned Sunday with about 10 neighboring fire departments and nearly 100 people fighting the blaze.

Killington Forest Fire Warden Tom Rock says the fire spread about 26 acres.

No one was injured and there is no damage to nearby buildings.

Rock expects all the hot spots should be out within the next three to five days, especially with some rain.

“Now, we are just monitoring,” Rock said. “There’s a couple minor hot spots up there that are in the contained area, so there really is no concern about it spreading. And it is pretty much out at this time.”

Property owners burning brush without a permit started the fire. Rock says because of the winds and dry weather, the fire spread rapidly. It is believed the fire only damaged their property.

Related Story:

Crews battle brush fires in our region

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday
Police: Multiple people pepper-sprayed during Montpelier rally
Stephanie Duval
Sex offender released in Burlington
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region

Latest News

Vermont State Police are urging drivers in Georgia to avoid the area of Ballard Road due to a...
Police standoff snarls traffic in Georgia
Northern Vermont University-File photo
Board names interim president of Northern Vermont University
The Burlington Electric Department wants to raise rates.
Burlington Electric proposes rate increase
The TD Bank in Barton was one of the five Orleans County businesses hit by armed robbers in...
Police investigating Northeast Kingdom crime spree