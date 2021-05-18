Inclusive Arts Vermont to use grant for ‘masked’ exhibit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An arts group dedicated to making sure people with disabilities have a chance to show their creative work just won a big grant.

The $20,000 grant from the NEA will help Inclusive Arts Vermont put on their “masked” exhibit next year.

The group does a traveling art showcase every other year. The 2022 theme builds on literal masks from the pandemic. But artists can also choose a more metaphorical approach and use their artwork to discuss themes of hiding or unhiding a disability.

Katie Miller of Inclusive Arts Vermont says the goal is to make sure Vermont artists who have disabilities don’t get overlooked.

“In the jurying process, you don’t know if an artist has a disability or not. But some artists might not even apply if the space that they’ll be exhibiting in isn’t physically accessible. Or they know that certain supports aren’t in place to help make that happen,” Miller said.

The call for artwork for the exhibit will be this summer. There are some rules artists need to follow which are on the Inclusive Arts Vermont website.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Katie Miller.

