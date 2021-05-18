New Hampshire offering cash incentives to get people back to work

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu plans to pay people to go back to work.

He’s setting aside $10 million to offer a return-to-work bonus.

Anyone on the unemployment rolls who returns to work starting May 18 will be eligible for the stipend.

The application process doesn’t begin for eight weeks to ensure people are committed to their new jobs.

A $500 bonus will be offered for part-time workers and a $1,000 bonus for full-time employment.

“Those who start work today, tomorrow and in the very near future are going to have a great shot to get their chance at this return-to-work bonus. And everyone is looking for work. Every employer I talk to out there is looking for workers,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

The governor says he’s also reached out to the federal government to end the extra $300 unemployment benefit for New Hampshire residents.

He says the bonus will no longer be offered in 30 days, on June 19.

