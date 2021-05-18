New Hampshire’s unemployment rate at 2.8% for April

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for April was 2.8% a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from March - and a big difference from a year ago, when it reached a peak of 16% during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Hampshire Employment Security office said Tuesday that seasonally adjusted estimates for April 2021 placed the number of employed residents at 735,970, a decrease of 490 from the previous month and an increase of 118,630 from April 2020.

The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,460 over the month to 21,410. This was 96,280 fewer unemployed than in April 2020.

