NH officers pull dog to safety from 500-gallon septic tank

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) - Two police officers in New Hampshire have successfully rescued a German shepherd that had fallen into a 500-gallon septic tank as it was being serviced.

The 85-pound dog was about 6 feet down in the tank in Bedford on Monday.

The officers and the homeowner used a catchpole to pull the dog to safety.

The dog was doing well and was given a bath.

This is what your dog looks like after it accidentally falls into a full 500 gallon septic tank while its being... Posted by Bedford NH Police Department on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

