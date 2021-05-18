NH officers pull dog to safety from 500-gallon septic tank
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) - Two police officers in New Hampshire have successfully rescued a German shepherd that had fallen into a 500-gallon septic tank as it was being serviced.
The 85-pound dog was about 6 feet down in the tank in Bedford on Monday.
The officers and the homeowner used a catchpole to pull the dog to safety.
The dog was doing well and was given a bath.
