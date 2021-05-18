Pandemic relief funds provide lifeline to UVM Health Network

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest numbers from the UVM Health Network show a recovery from the financial woes they’d been reporting throughout the pandemic, with much of that coming from federal and state funding.

The network would have seen a $22 million loss for the 2nd quarter and a year-to-date loss of $65 million if not for funds from the state and federal governments totaling $83 million.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. John Brumsted, the network’s president, about the organization’s financial health going forward.

