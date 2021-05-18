Police standoff snarls traffic in Georgia
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A police standoff in Georgia has traffic snarled at this hour.
Vermont State Police sent out a traffic alert Tuesday afternoon telling drivers to avoid the area of Ballard Road.
There is reportedly a heavy police presence at a house there.
Police tell us they were called to the home for a welfare check on a person with a mental health issue.
We’re working to learn more and will have an update for you just as soon as we can.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.