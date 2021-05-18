Police standoff snarls traffic in Georgia

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A police standoff in Georgia has traffic snarled at this hour.

Vermont State Police sent out a traffic alert Tuesday afternoon telling drivers to avoid the area of Ballard Road.

There is reportedly a heavy police presence at a house there.

Police tell us they were called to the home for a welfare check on a person with a mental health issue.

We’re working to learn more and will have an update for you just as soon as we can.

