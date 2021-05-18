Advertisement

Police standoff snarls traffic in Georgia

Vermont State Police are urging drivers in Georgia to avoid the area of Ballard Road due to a...
Vermont State Police are urging drivers in Georgia to avoid the area of Ballard Road due to a standoff.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A police standoff in Georgia has traffic snarled at this hour.

Vermont State Police sent out a traffic alert Tuesday afternoon telling drivers to avoid the area of Ballard Road.

There is reportedly a heavy police presence at a house there.

Police tell us they were called to the home for a welfare check on a person with a mental health issue.

We’re working to learn more and will have an update for you just as soon as we can.

