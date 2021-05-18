Advertisement

Replacement food box program aims to target low-income households

The Full Plates program will distribute boxes of fresh and shelf-stable USDA foods at...
The Full Plates program will distribute boxes of fresh and shelf-stable USDA foods at distributions held throughout the state.(Courtesy: Vermont Foodbank)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Foodbank and the Abbey Group have teamed up to do another round of food giveaways for those suffering from food insecurity.

While the Farmers to Families Food Box program will be ending by the end of this month, a new program aims to more directly target low-income households. The Full Plates program will distribute boxes of fresh and shelf-stable USDA foods at distributions held throughout the state. Households must pre-register and self-certify that they make 300% of the federal poverty limit or less. The program is currently scheduled to run from June to September.

Darren Perron spoke with the Foodbank’s John Sayles about the new initiative.

