Scott declares EMS week, asks Vermonters to get vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott is asking all Vermonters to show their appreciation for emergency medical service workers by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Scott has declared this week as EMS week.

More than 100,000 requests for EMS response are answered yearly across Vermont, the Republican governor said Monday.

“Add to that the unprecedented challenges required of the state’s individual emergency responders and 168 licensed ambulance and first responder services during the pandemic, and you come up with 2,800 of our fellow Vermonters who deserve every moment of the EMS Week recognition that started on Sunday,” he said in a written statement.

More than 30 EMS-led vaccination clinics are planned around Vermont this coming weekend, providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone at least 18 years old, according to the Health Department. A list of walk-in clinics are is available on the Health Department’s website.

