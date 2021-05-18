Advertisement

Seven Vt. downtowns to receive grant money for various improvement projects

A banner in Downtown St. Albans.
A banner in Downtown St. Albans.(Kiernan Brisson)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of dollars are on the way to seven Vermont downtowns for various improvement projects.

The money is aimed at making parts of towns and cities more welcoming and safer for pedestrians and bikers.

The $565,000 in state grants will support access improvements to trail stations in Brattleboro and Middlebury, new wayfinding signage in Springfield, enhanced lighting in Newport, new sidewalks in St. Albans, and create new public spaces in Poultney and Montpelier.

For more information, the state's website.

