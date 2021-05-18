Sex Offender to be released in Burlington
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman convicted of sex assault is back on the streets of Burlington.
The Vermont Department of Corrections says 22 year-old Stephanie Duval has been released from their custody.
She is a registered sex offender following her sexual relationship with a minor.
Duval is listed as homeless but must maintain contact with corrections by calling and reporting her location.
Officials say if she were to re-offend, her victims would likely be 14-year-old males that she knows.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.