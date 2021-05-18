Advertisement

Study: Climate change added $8 billion to Sandy’s damages

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A new study says climate change added $8 billion to the massive costs of 2012′s Superstorm Sandy.

Tuesday’s study says sea level rise was four inches higher than it would have been without human-caused warming. Scientists say four inches may not sound like much but in New York it meant a lot more damage, including 36,000 homes flooded.

This is one of the first studies to put a dollar amount to climate change’s contribution to extreme weather events. Past studies only said individual disasters were more likely and stronger because of climate change. This study used computer simulations to show how much worse it was.

