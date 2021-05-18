Taekwondo school raises money for mental health organizations

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Some students are getting a kick out of raising money for charity.

TaeKwon Do K.I.C.K.S, a local school that teaches the Korean martial art, recently held their annual fundraiser, bringing in more than $14,500 for various mental health organizations.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Kellie Thomas, the owner and instructor of the program, about what’s behind the Break-A-Thon.

