Advertisement

Vermont crews help contain Massachusetts wildfire

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WCAX) - A wildfire in western Massachusetts that required assistance from Vermont crews is now mostly contained.

According to the Pownal Valley Fire Department, the wildfire in Williamstown is mostly out. They say crews will be on scene Tuesday to do mop-up operations.

The 800-acre brush fire started last week. It’s now thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital over the weekend.

More than 120 firefighters from 19 departments in Massachusetts and Vermont helped fight the flames.

Related Story:

Crews battle brush fires in our region

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday
Police: Multiple people pepper-sprayed during Montpelier rally
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

CVU hosts vaccine clinic on campus Tuesday
Champlain Valley Union High School hosts a vaccine clinic on Tuesday morning
CVU hosts vaccine clinic
File photo
Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference
Scott declares EMS week, asks Vermonters to get vaccinated