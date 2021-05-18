Vermont crews help contain Massachusetts wildfire

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WCAX) - A wildfire in western Massachusetts that required assistance from Vermont crews is now mostly contained.

According to the Pownal Valley Fire Department, the wildfire in Williamstown is mostly out. They say crews will be on scene Tuesday to do mop-up operations.

The 800-acre brush fire started last week. It’s now thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital over the weekend.

More than 120 firefighters from 19 departments in Massachusetts and Vermont helped fight the flames.

Related Story:

Crews battle brush fires in our region

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.