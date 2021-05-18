Advertisement

Vermont Legislature sends mail-in voting bill to governor

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Legislature has passed a bill that would send general election ballots to all active voters, making permanent a policy used last year during the pandemic.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski says the universal mail-in voting bill counters a move by some state legislatures to curtail voter access with more restrictive election laws. Republican Gov. Phil

Scott is likely to sign it, saying the state proved in the last election that mail-voting was worthwhile. Vermonters would still be able to vote at the polls on Election Day.

