Vermont State Colleges officials banking on $88M state bailout

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State College Systems’ chancellor says it looks like the system will receive the funding it requested from the state.

VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny says the colleges are expecting about $88 million total. Once it receives the money -- which is still pending in the Legislature -- funds will go towards the system’s structural deficit as well as transformation expenses such as the NVU, Castleton, and Vermont Technical College merger.

“One of the other very exciting things is that the Legislature is planning to give a considerable amount of money to the Vermont State Colleges in the form of stipends and scholarships for our students to help make attendance more affordable and to encourage students to take programs that will really help serve the workforce needs of the state,” Zdatny said.

She says there has been considerable interest for the fall from prospective students but they don’t have enrollment numbers yet.

Coming off an unusual school year due to the pandemic, the colleges are waiting to see how many students will actually show up for classes. But with funding expected to be approved, Zdatny says they are feeling encouraged.

