Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith.
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - On Tuesday, Vermont state leaders will hold one of their twice-weekly press conferences.

As local towns and cities in Vermont make decisions regarding their mask mandates, we expect that to be a conversation during the press conference. State leaders are expected to discuss next steps moving forward.

As usual, we will learn how the state is doing with overall COVID cases and modeling along with the vaccine rollout.

Vermont continues to have low cases of COVID, with 29 new cases being reported Monday.

You can catch Tuesday’s press conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

