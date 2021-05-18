Advertisement

Vt. State Police investigating string of robberies in NEK

Armed Robbery, guns, cash
Armed Robbery, guns, cash(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating five armed robberies across the Northeast Kingdom.

Police say three robberies happened in Orleans and two others in North Troy and Barton.

The first in this series happened in December of 2020, with the most recent in April.

All the robberies involved a male threatening a store clerk by either showing a gun or claiming to have one.

No injuries were reported during any of these incidents and investigators are trying to figure out if they are connected.

Vermont State Police are asking you to reach out if you have any information.

