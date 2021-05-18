With masks off, how should immunocompromised Vermonters protect themselves?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The lifting of mask mandates for fully vaccinated individuals leaves immunocompromised Vermonters facing a tough choice.

Many are concerned their immune systems may not have been able to mount a response to the vaccine and they aren’t sure how much protection they have.

Some asked me if they should consider getting an antibody test to find out.

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says it’s something they have discussed but right now the antibody tests out there won’t get that specific.

“Stay tuned and be patient. But don’t think that their patience has to run for the next 12 months. We expect certainly before the end of the year and hopefully much sooner that there will be testing that’s more quantitative and specific to the question they’re asking, which is how good has the vaccine been for them and their immune response,” Levine said.

In the meantime, people who are immunocompromised are encouraged to continue wearing masks whenever they feel they may not be safe and those who know they are around someone who might be immunocompromised are encouraged to do so, too.

Related Story:

Vermont to lift vaccination residency requirement Thursday

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.