Advertisement

With masks off, how should immunocompromised Vermonters protect themselves?

The lifting of mask mandates for fully vaccinated individuals leaves immunocompromised...
The lifting of mask mandates for fully vaccinated individuals leaves immunocompromised Vermonters facing a tough choice. - File photo(WBTV)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The lifting of mask mandates for fully vaccinated individuals leaves immunocompromised Vermonters facing a tough choice.

Many are concerned their immune systems may not have been able to mount a response to the vaccine and they aren’t sure how much protection they have.

Some asked me if they should consider getting an antibody test to find out.

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says it’s something they have discussed but right now the antibody tests out there won’t get that specific.

“Stay tuned and be patient. But don’t think that their patience has to run for the next 12 months. We expect certainly before the end of the year and hopefully much sooner that there will be testing that’s more quantitative and specific to the question they’re asking, which is how good has the vaccine been for them and their immune response,” Levine said.

In the meantime, people who are immunocompromised are encouraged to continue wearing masks whenever they feel they may not be safe and those who know they are around someone who might be immunocompromised are encouraged to do so, too.

Related Story:

Vermont to lift vaccination residency requirement Thursday

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday
Police: Multiple people pepper-sprayed during Montpelier rally
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Stephanie Duval
Sex offender released in Burlington
Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region

Latest News

Northeast Kingdom robbery suspects
The UVM Medical Center
Pandemic relief funds provide lifeline to UVM Health Network
The Full Plates program will distribute boxes of fresh and shelf-stable USDA foods at...
Replacement food box program aims to target low-income households
Andrew Giuliani
Andrew Giuliani, son of former mayor, to run for NY governor