BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is here! We hit 81 degrees yesterday, and while it may not get quite as warm today, it will still feel warm and summer-like!

A weakening cold front moved through this morning and brought some clouds our way with a few scattered showers, but the sun broke this afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the 70s.

Temperatures will be reaching the 80s again for Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, and partly sunny skies on Thursday.

Friday afternoon a cold front will be approaching with some showers by the end of the day and possibly a thunderstorm or two. That will continue overnight into early Saturday. We’ll see some clearing by late Saturday into early Sunday, but yet another fast moving system will bring some showers later on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.