Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We cracked the 80 degree mark on Monday in Burlington for the first time this year. There is more summerlike weather ahead as we go through the rest of the week.

A weakening cold front could touch off just a few showers in the morning, but it will turn partly sunny again this afternoon. Temperatures will be just a few degrees lower than yesterday, but still well above normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 70°). Then it will get even warmer for Wednesday & Thursday with temperatures getting into the mid-80s for many locations. There will be tons of sunshine on Wednesday, and partly sunny skies on Thursday.

By the end of the day on Friday, a frontal boundary will start to move in, accompanied by showers. Those showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, will continue overnight into early Saturday before clearing out a bit for Saturday night into early Sunday. Then later on Sunday, another fast-moving front will come through with more showers. That front willl clear the area by late in the day, setting up a very nice day for Monday.

If you are heading for Lake Champlaion or your favorite watering hole during this hot weather, keep in mind that the water temperature is still dangerously cold. Take precautions to avoid prolonged immersion in cold water that could quickly lead to hypothermia. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday
Police: Multiple people pepper-sprayed during Montpelier rally
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region
Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Dan with weather
Late night weather forecast
wx
Monday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast