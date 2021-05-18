BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We cracked the 80 degree mark on Monday in Burlington for the first time this year. There is more summerlike weather ahead as we go through the rest of the week.

A weakening cold front could touch off just a few showers in the morning, but it will turn partly sunny again this afternoon. Temperatures will be just a few degrees lower than yesterday, but still well above normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 70°). Then it will get even warmer for Wednesday & Thursday with temperatures getting into the mid-80s for many locations. There will be tons of sunshine on Wednesday, and partly sunny skies on Thursday.

By the end of the day on Friday, a frontal boundary will start to move in, accompanied by showers. Those showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, will continue overnight into early Saturday before clearing out a bit for Saturday night into early Sunday. Then later on Sunday, another fast-moving front will come through with more showers. That front willl clear the area by late in the day, setting up a very nice day for Monday.

If you are heading for Lake Champlaion or your favorite watering hole during this hot weather, keep in mind that the water temperature is still dangerously cold. Take precautions to avoid prolonged immersion in cold water that could quickly lead to hypothermia. -Gary

