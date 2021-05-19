Advertisement

2 more Vt. Catholic priests face immigration issues

(Public Domain Pictures)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two more Catholic priests are leaving Vermont because of immigration issues.

Church leaders were unaware the application process for religious worker visas had changed sending four Vermont priests back to their home countries earlier this month. Now, one more priest in western Rutland County has left, and another in the same area will be leaving in a few weeks.

Msgr. John McDermott says the diocese is meeting with priests on Monday to find coverage for those churches. “At this point, we have coverage through to the beginning of July. We may have to make a few adjustments to the mass schedule to accommodate one priest covering, but long-term our hope is that we will be able to provide the full care that they are presently getting,” he said.

The diocese hopes the priests from the Philippines who left earlier this month will come back in one year when they can get renewed religious worker visas.

Related Story:

Immigration issue has diocese scrambling to fill priest vacancies in Vermont

