Battle of the builders

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new development in Burlington’s CityPlace saga.

A rival developer that owns the property next door to the major project is challenging it in court.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who reported this week on the latest twist that could derail the problem-plagued project.

