Burlington man offers free bike tune-ups

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As warmer weather approaches, one Burlington man is making sure everything is in gear for bikers.

Burlington resident, Wylie Dulmage, setup a pop-up shop on Pine Street on Tuesday to offer a free service - from quick repairs, minor fixes, to tune-ups - for Burlington city employees.

Dulmage says it’s an initiative to get people into the habit of riding either to work or just for fun.

“So the reaction is amazing. Everybody feels like this warmth from the city to support towards this habit and it’s infectious. They give it right back. They feel just incredibly gracious and you can see that their enthusiasm for providing the bike is growing even more,” said Dulmage.

The service is sponsored by the city’s employee wellness committee.

