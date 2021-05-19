Advertisement

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital reports $7.6 million loss

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is reporting a loss of $7.6 million for the last two quarters ending in March.

Like other hospitals around the country, officials say fewer patient visits during the pandemic led to the losses between October 1 of 2020 and March 31 of 2021. This comes even as the hospital received $289,000 in stimulus money back in October.

Hospital officials say revenue did ramp up at the end of March 2021 but it’s too early to tell how the rest of the year will go.

