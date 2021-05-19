Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have arrested a Ferrisburgh couple in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store in Charlotte back in February.

Police say Andrew Coyle, 29, and his fiancée, Marissa Tallman, 26, hit Spear’s Corner Store the evening of February 13. They say Coyle, wielding a BB gun, threatened the clerk and demanded money from the register while Tallman acted as the getaway driver.

File photo (WCAX)

Following a three-month investigation, the Vermont State Police arrested the couple on charges including robbery, aggravated assault, and accessory aiding in the commission of a felony.

The couple is due in court later this week.

