Advertisement

Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store

Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have arrested a Ferrisburgh couple in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store in Charlotte back in February.

Police say Andrew Coyle, 29, and his fiancée, Marissa Tallman, 26, hit Spear’s Corner Store the evening of February 13. They say Coyle, wielding a BB gun, threatened the clerk and demanded money from the register while Tallman acted as the getaway driver.

File photo
File photo(WCAX)

Following a three-month investigation, the Vermont State Police arrested the couple on charges including robbery, aggravated assault, and accessory aiding in the commission of a felony.

The couple is due in court later this week.

Related Story:

Police looking for information on Charlotte store robbery

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
Stephanie Duval
Sex offender released in Burlington
Winooski High School is one of dozens of school-based vaccination clinic sites in the coming...
Vt. to expand school-based clinics, lift vax residency requirement
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
The Burlington City Council on Monday decided not to lift the mask mandate for fully vaccinated...
Burlington City Council opts to stick with mask mandate for now

Latest News

sf
St. Johnsbury hospital offering hearing and speech screenings, Part 2
sdf
Gillibrand pitches highway improvements bill
ad
St. Johnsbury hospital offering hearing and speech screenings
sdf
Peru Central School has new mascot, logo
sdf
Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute