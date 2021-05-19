Gillibrand pitches highway improvements bill

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing a bill to rebuild American highways and she wants it included in President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

The Democrat says the Resilient Highways Act would rebuild infrastructure and make improvements to bridges, tunnels, and highways to protect against future natural disasters. Gillibrand cited the damage done by severe weather events like Tropical Storm Irene, Superstorm Sandy, and Tropical Storm Lee. She says America needs to rebuild for the future.

“The Resilient Highway Act would allow states to use up to 15% of the funds apportioned under the National Highway Performance Program for these types of projects. It would allow the federal government to pay 100% of the resiliency features states use on federally funded transportation projects so that states can make choices based on need, not cost,” Gillibrand said.

President Biden pitches his $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan as a “blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America,” but it has faced criticism from some on the right for the price tag, as well as for what it considers infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.