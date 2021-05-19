Advertisement

Hinesburg fire chief to retire

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A local fire department is beginning the search for a new chief.

Hinesburg Fire Chief Al Barber will retire on July 1.

The department says Barber has been chief for 22 years and decided it’s time to slow down, enjoy more fishing and time with his family.

We’re told he will continue his 43-year career to the town and state as a senior firefighter with the department.

