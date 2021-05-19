Hinesburg fire chief to retire

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A local fire department is beginning the search for a new chief.

Hinesburg Fire Chief Al Barber will retire on July 1.

The department says Barber has been chief for 22 years and decided it’s time to slow down, enjoy more fishing and time with his family.

We’re told he will continue his 43-year career to the town and state as a senior firefighter with the department.

