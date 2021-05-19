Humane society launches clinics for low-income pet owners

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Help is on the way for pet owners in northwestern Vermont who may be struggling to afford basic care for their animals.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County is now offering low-cost preventative veterinary care services to pet owners in Chittenden and Grand Isle counties. That includes spays and neuters as well as basic check-ups and microchipping. It’s intended for low-income residents who fall within 200% of the federal poverty level.

The HSCC’s Heather Klaff says they had a good turnout for their soft opening and that the upcoming clinics will be held twice a month by appointment only. She says it’s clear there is a strong demand in the community for these services. “We get a lot of phone calls at the front desk about people looking for access to care and access to low-cost veterinary care. Veterinary care has gotten very expensive in the last 10 years or so and there are a lot of people out there who have pets who love them but can’t meet those monetary requirements to go to a regular private practice veterinarian,” Klaff said.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Klaff about common kinds of care that can often be neglected.

