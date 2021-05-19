Advertisement

Local communities vote on school budgets

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Several schools in our region are voting on school budgets.

Beekmantown budget

In New York, voters say ‘yes’ to the Beekmantown Central School District budget.

According to the district superintendent, the community approved the budget for 2021-2022 school year by a total of 402 votes in favor, and 204 votes opposed.

We’re told the community also supported the district’s busing and capital reserve propositions by slightly wider margins.

Cabot budget

It was a different story over in Cabot where voters said ‘no’ to the budget for a second time this year.

270 people voted no, while 258 were in favor of the school district’s re-vote.

The budget would have been $3,325,439.

Voters also said ‘no’ earlier this year by a similar margin.

As warmer weather approaches, one Burlington man is making sure everything is in gear for bikers.
Burlington man offers free bike tune-ups
