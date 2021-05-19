Man who spoke of ‘zombies’ in NH shooting sentenced to prison

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A Maine man accused of firing a gun in a New Hampshire shopping plaza, saying he believed “zombies,” “droids,’” and “drones,” were trying to get him, has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to at least two years in prison.

WMUR-TV reports Gordon Falk pleaded guilty Wednesday to 13 counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of dangerous weapons, and other charges. The Lee Market Place plaza was busy with shoppers at the Market Basket and other stores in October when shots were heard. Shoppers were placed on lockdown in the grocery store and shops for about two hours during a standoff.

No one was injured. Falt surrendered after two hours.

