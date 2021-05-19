Masks optional: New Yorkers react to loosened COVID restrictions

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers can now say goodbye to some COVID-restrictions.

Capacity can now return to 100% and the mask mandate has been dropped for those who are fully vaccinated.

So how are people reacting to the changes? I spoke to people all day and many said it’s odd to see people’s faces again.

Masks and social distancing are no longer required in the state if you are considered fully vaccinated but businesses can still require them if they wish.

Hobie’s Sports Den in Plattsburgh ditched its mask mandate. Employees and customers are welcome to come in mask-free if they are fully vaccinated. This is all based on the honor system. If you are not fully vaccinated, you are asked to keep your mask on and keep your distance.

People waited no time to ditch the masks.

However, I’ve seen plenty of businesses choosing to require customers to keep wearing masks.

Back at Hobie’s, Bar Manager Natalie Monzeglio said it was her first day mask-free at work since March of last year.

She hopes people will be respectful when out and about.

“We are not checking at the door; it’s a tough thing to police. We are going to go with the fact that people are honorable and telling the truth. I hope that people are respectful to people who choose to wear their masks and no one is shamed for wearing one or not wearing one,” Monzeglio said.

People in Plattsburgh say they think it’s time to lift the mandate if the CDC says it’s safe to do so.

But many told me they plan to keep their masks on because they don’t believe people will be honest about being vaccinated.

Hobie’s and other restaurants say they are happy to be back at full capacity.

Again, some businesses have lifted the mandate while others are keeping it in place. Keeping a mask on you or calling ahead might be a good idea to see what the rules are ahead of going to a business.

