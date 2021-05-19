New Hampshire bill targets federal voter-access legislation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Republican-controlled Legislature is considering a pre-emptive strike against sweeping election and voter-access legislation being debated in Washington.

The House Election Law Committee heard testimony Wednesday on a bill amendment that would keep New Hampshire’s election system in place for state and county races if Congress enacts the “For the People Act.” The federal legislation, a top priority of Democrats after the divisive 2020 election, would touch nearly every aspect of the electoral process.

Opponents argue it includes provisions that New Hampshire lawmakers and courts already have rejected and would destroy a system that works well in the state.

