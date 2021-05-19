Advertisement

New York to reopen Wednesday

(Bryan Thomas | Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - More than a year after coronavirus shutdowns sent “the city that never sleeps” into a fitful slumber, New York could soon be wide awake again.

Vaccinated New Yorkers can shed their masks in most situations Wednesday, and restaurants, shops, gyms and many other businesses can go back to full occupancy if all patrons are inoculated. Subways resumed running round-the-clock this week.

Midnight curfews for bars and restaurants will be gone by month’s end. Broadway tickets recently went back on sale.

City residents have mixed views about whether the city is getting back to normal or whether normal is even possible anymore.

As warmer weather approaches, one Burlington man is making sure everything is in gear for bikers.
Burlington man offers free bike tune-ups
Several schools in our region are voting on school budgets.
Local communities vote on school budgets
