NY regulators clear way for cleanup of idled nuclear plant

File
File(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) - State regulators approved a deal Wednesday that clears the way for decommissioning the recently idled Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state Public Service Commission approved the transfer of the plant from Entergy Corp. to Holtec International subsidiaries. Decommissioning of the site along the Hudson River is projected to cost $2.3 billion and to take at least 12 years.

Cuomo and other opponents had fought for years to close the plant, which they claimed was a safety threat to the millions of people living in the surrounding suburbs and the city.

