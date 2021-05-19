Advertisement

Peru Central School has new mascot, logo

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Peru Central School has a new mascot and logo.

Last fall, the school decided to change its mascot from the Indians to the Nighthawks.

After the name change, a committee of students, staff and community members designed and selected options for a new logo to represent the school.

The entire community voted on the top three choices.

The school says the winning logo represents the proud determination of the Nighthawks and their drive to succeed in all aspects of school life. It also incorporates the existing school colors of blue and white.

