Plattsburgh Police to hold alternative use-of-force demonstration
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh law enforcement agencies will be holding an alternative use-of-force demo Wednesday.
Plattsburgh Police and SUNY Police will hold a “Bola Wrap” demonstration at the South Plattsburgh Fire Department station at 10 a.m.
“Bola Wrap” is like remote handcuffs. It safely restrains subjects from a distance to de-escalate situations.
We’re told the purpose will be to explore other methods to the use-of-force by police in response to the governor’s order and local resolutions.
