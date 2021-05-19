Plattsburgh Police to hold alternative use-of-force demonstration

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh law enforcement agencies will be holding an alternative use-of-force demo Wednesday.

Plattsburgh Police and SUNY Police will hold a “Bola Wrap” demonstration at the South Plattsburgh Fire Department station at 10 a.m.

“Bola Wrap” is like remote handcuffs. It safely restrains subjects from a distance to de-escalate situations.

We’re told the purpose will be to explore other methods to the use-of-force by police in response to the governor’s order and local resolutions.

