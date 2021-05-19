Scott signs bill restricting sale of PFAS chemicals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott has signed a bill into law banning the sale of consumer products containing toxic PFAS chemicals.

S. 20 covers products including firefighting foam, food packaging, ski wax, carpets, and stain-resistant treatments. Studies have linked perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances to a range of illnesses including cancers, high cholesterol, and problems in pregnancies.

PFAS contamination from firefighting foam has been widespread in aquifers near airports across the country, including Vermont. Since first discovering PFAS in Bennington and North Bennington in 2016 associated with former ChemFab factories, the state has widely expanded its testing, including in school drinking water.

The governor two years ago was criticized after vetoing a bill that would have held companies more accountable to people exposed to the class of toxic chemicals. On Wednesday, environmental groups praised Scott for taking the lead in helping to eliminate the chemicals.

Related Stories:

Community water filtration system fails in Pownal

Vermont DEC not expanding PFAS regulations at this time

Deadline extended for comments about groundwater plan

Study finds toxic PFAS chemicals in fast-food wrappers

Ski racing community starts to back away from toxic wax

Report: Vt. wastewater plants sending landfill PFAS into waterways

Gov. Scott vetoes medical monitoring bill

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.