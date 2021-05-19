Advertisement

Senators push to extend pandemic assistance for dairy farmers

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Federal lawmakers from across our region have signed on to a letter calling for additional payments for dairy farmers.

The senators wrote that the costs of feed, labor, farm equipment, and energy have all increased during the pandemic, lowering profits for dairy farmers. They urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend pandemic assistance funding for the first six months of 2021 and make payments retroactive to January 1.

“In the 2018 Farm Bill there was a formula that really screwed dairy farmers, and so this basically that one formula caused dairy farms to lose $725 million in income since the change was implemented in 2019, So they really need the help,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

Gillibrand and New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen penned the bipartisan letter and the senate delegations from Vermont, New York co-signed the letter as well.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
Stephanie Duval
Sex offender released in Burlington
Winooski High School is one of dozens of school-based vaccination clinic sites in the coming...
Vt. to expand school-based clinics, lift vax residency requirement
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
The Burlington City Council on Monday decided not to lift the mask mandate for fully vaccinated...
Burlington City Council opts to stick with mask mandate for now

Latest News

sf
St. Johnsbury hospital offering hearing and speech screenings, Part 2
sdf
Gillibrand pitches highway improvements bill
ad
St. Johnsbury hospital offering hearing and speech screenings
sdf
Peru Central School has new mascot, logo
sdf
Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute