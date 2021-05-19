Senators push to extend pandemic assistance for dairy farmers

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Federal lawmakers from across our region have signed on to a letter calling for additional payments for dairy farmers.

The senators wrote that the costs of feed, labor, farm equipment, and energy have all increased during the pandemic, lowering profits for dairy farmers. They urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend pandemic assistance funding for the first six months of 2021 and make payments retroactive to January 1.

“In the 2018 Farm Bill there was a formula that really screwed dairy farmers, and so this basically that one formula caused dairy farms to lose $725 million in income since the change was implemented in 2019, So they really need the help,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

Gillibrand and New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen penned the bipartisan letter and the senate delegations from Vermont, New York co-signed the letter as well.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.