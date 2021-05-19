Advertisement

Several Burlington police cruisers windshields smashed

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police have arrested a man after he smashed 6 police cruisers windshields with a large rock.

Acting Chief Jon Murad says, 32 year old, Micael Bizuneh was taken into custody after officers watched him vandalize the cruisers Monday night.

Murad says it will cost $2,800 of Burlington taxpayer money to replace the glass.

Bizuneh is charged with felony unlawful mischief.

Bizuneh was actually arrested in Berlin in December for the same crime.

