Several Burlington police cruisers windshields smashed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police have arrested a man after he smashed 6 police cruisers windshields with a large rock.

Acting Chief Jon Murad says, 32 year old, Micael Bizuneh was taken into custody after officers watched him vandalize the cruisers Monday night.

Murad says it will cost $2,800 of Burlington taxpayer money to replace the glass.

Bizuneh is charged with felony unlawful mischief.

Bizuneh was actually arrested in Berlin in December for the same crime.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.