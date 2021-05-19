St. Johnsbury hospital offering hearing and speech screenings

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury is offering free hearing and speech screenings for the community as part of Better Hearing and Speech Month.

According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, approximately 48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss. The prevalence of hearing loss is twice as common as diabetes or cancer. Upwards of 91% of adults with hearing loss are aged 50 and older.

Scott Fleishman spoke with NVRH’s Dr. Christie Leung and Sierra Downs about common hearing and speech issues and how they are detected.

Click here for more information on NVRH’s screenings this month.

