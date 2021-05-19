Vaccine clinic for NH, Vermont counties offers fair tickets

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic targeting residents in northern New Hampshire and Vermont is offering participants an incentive: free fair tickets.

The North Country Health Consortium is offering free Lancaster Fair tickets for people age 18 and up in exchange for scheduling an appointment and getting vaccinated at a fairgrounds clinic on Friday from noon to 6 p.m., the Caledonian-Record reported.

The 150th Lancaster Fair, canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled for Sept. 2-6.

“We’re offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and that means it’s a single shot, and by June 4 people will be considered fully vaccinated right in time for the summer season to get started,” said Kristen van Bergen-Buteau, director of public health programs for the consortium.

The clinic is focusing on residents in Coos County in New Hampshire, and in nearby Essex County, Vermont, which currently has the state’s lowest vaccination rate at 53.7% with at least one dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 40% of Coos County residents are fully vaccinated. The number of partial vaccinations was not available.

