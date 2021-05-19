Advertisement

Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute

Vt. Atty. Gen. T.J. Donovan-File photo
Vt. Atty. Gen. T.J. Donovan-File photo (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s attorney general is throwing his support behind a class-action lawsuit aimed at forcing the now closed Koffee Kup bakery to pay thousands in vacation time to former employees.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan Wednesday filed an amicus brief in the case now in Vermont Superior Court.

The Burlington-based business and its Brattleboro subsidiary, The Vermont Bread Company, closed suddenly laying off over 400 workers.

Employees were initially paid out for unused vacation time but then that money was taken back, leaving some with overdrafts in their accounts.

Nearly $800,000 in paid time off has yet to be disbursed by the court-appointed receiver. Donovan says the failure to pay these earned wages violates Vermont’s labor statutes. “Koffee Kup employees earned these wages and this money should be paid back to them,” he said in a statement.

Related Stories:

Koffee Kup benefits battle goes to court

Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time payout

Former Koffee Kup workers file lawsuit over abrupt closure

Can Koffee Kup be reopened?

Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble

Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Duval
Sex offender released in Burlington
There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
Winooski High School is one of dozens of school-based vaccination clinic sites in the coming...
Vt. to expand school-based clinics, lift vax residency requirement
The Burlington City Council on Monday decided not to lift the mask mandate for fully vaccinated...
Burlington City Council opts to stick with mask mandate for now
The state is phasing out the pandemic emergency housing program for Vermont's homeless...
Checkout time approaching for homeless at Vermont hotels

Latest News

A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
File photo
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital reports $7.6M loss
File photo
Plattsburgh Police to hold alternative use-of-force demonstration