Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s attorney general is throwing his support behind a class-action lawsuit aimed at forcing the now closed Koffee Kup bakery to pay thousands in vacation time to former employees.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan Wednesday filed an amicus brief in the case now in Vermont Superior Court.

The Burlington-based business and its Brattleboro subsidiary, The Vermont Bread Company, closed suddenly laying off over 400 workers.

Employees were initially paid out for unused vacation time but then that money was taken back, leaving some with overdrafts in their accounts.

Nearly $800,000 in paid time off has yet to be disbursed by the court-appointed receiver. Donovan says the failure to pay these earned wages violates Vermont’s labor statutes. “Koffee Kup employees earned these wages and this money should be paid back to them,” he said in a statement.

Related Stories:

Koffee Kup benefits battle goes to court

Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time payout

Former Koffee Kup workers file lawsuit over abrupt closure

Can Koffee Kup be reopened?

Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble

Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.