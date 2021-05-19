Advertisement

Vt. labor commissioner says dept. prepared for weekend unemployment glitches

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Some unemployed Vermonters recently had trouble filing for benefits after the state reinstated the work-search requirement earlier this month.

The Vermont Labor Department became aware of a couple of issues on Sunday that were partly caused by the way the mainframe computer and systems were designed, said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington on Tuesday during the governor’s twice-weekly virus briefing.

“We also were prepared because we knew just maybe based on prior experience that things tend to not always go off without a hitch so we did have teams on standby both over the weekend and early Monday,” he said.

Most of the issues have been resolved and some were expected to be fixed by Wednesday, Harrington said.

“Everybody should be able to still file their weekly claim this week and get paid out,” he said. “So I don’t expect any long-term situation or delay in people receiving their benefits.”

