Vt. religious leaders call for more funding to transition homeless from hotels

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont religious leaders want lawmakers to funnel more money to transitioning homeless Vermonters out of hotel rooms.

In the coming months, the state will return more than 1,000 rooms back to hotels that are currently housing 2,700 Vermonters.

Right now, lawmakers plan to spend about $130 million on transitional and permanent housing.

But Vermont Interfaith Action is calling on them to nearly double that amount to Gov. Phil Scott’s $250 million proposal.

“We know that safe, healthy and stable housing makes a difference in people’s lives and is a pathway toward lives of dignity and economic opportunity,” said Rev. Joan Javier-Duval of the Unitarian Church of Montpelier.

The state will begin phasing out the rooms on July 1.

