Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sum, sum, summertime! Temperatures will continue to reach the upper 70s and low 80s across the region this week, but there are some showers in the forecast.

High pressure is in control over the northeast and while we may see a few clouds mixing in on Thursday, temperatures will still reach the low to mid 80s.

Friday we can expect partly sunny skies, but there is the chance for a few scattered showers.

A frontal system will make it’s way through on Saturday, bringing with it showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. It will dry out again late Saturday and Saturday night.

Sunday another cold front will come through with another round of rain.

Monday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and it will be a bit cooler. Temperatures will be a bit closer to normal for the early part of next week.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
Stephanie Duval
Sex offender released in Burlington
Winooski High School is one of dozens of school-based vaccination clinic sites in the coming...
Vt. to expand school-based clinics, lift vax residency requirement
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
The Burlington City Council on Monday decided not to lift the mask mandate for fully vaccinated...
Burlington City Council opts to stick with mask mandate for now

Latest News

x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
wx
Tuesday Weathercast