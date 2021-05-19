BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sum, sum, summertime! Temperatures will continue to reach the upper 70s and low 80s across the region this week, but there are some showers in the forecast.

High pressure is in control over the northeast and while we may see a few clouds mixing in on Thursday, temperatures will still reach the low to mid 80s.

Friday we can expect partly sunny skies, but there is the chance for a few scattered showers.

A frontal system will make it’s way through on Saturday, bringing with it showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. It will dry out again late Saturday and Saturday night.

Sunday another cold front will come through with another round of rain.

Monday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and it will be a bit cooler. Temperatures will be a bit closer to normal for the early part of next week.

